A familiar face in the Prince George community has taken on a new role with the Central Okanagan Foundation as the CEO.

Judy Neiser said that this position will allow her to be closer to family.

“Moving to the Okanagan, closer to family has always been a little bit of a plan. And I feel like I certainly am leaving Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation in really, really good stead with Aimee at the helm.”

Neiser stepped down from Spirit of the North back in March, after working there since 2013.

She also worked for the Prince George Community Foundation before that, holding the role of Executive Director from 2008-2013.

“Spirit of the North was near and dear to me, I mean it was healthcare related, which was obviously top of mind definitely for the last two years.”

Neiser added that this was kind of a return to the work she used to do.

“I look forward to helping the Foundation continue to grow its impact and enhance the legacy further through the generosity of their amazing and supportive Donors, while creating a generous, just and equitable place to live.”