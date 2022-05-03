Canada’s privacy commissioners say facial recognition technology should not be used by police to monitor peaceful protesters.

The federal, provincial, and territorial commissioners say there isn’t a comprehensive set of rules governing the use of the technology and that’s causing major privacy issues.

They say the technology should only be authorized if it’s based on credible intelligence reports to prevent or investigate serious crimes.

The commissioners say there needs to be an overhaul of legislation to address the problem.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire