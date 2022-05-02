Vancouver International Airport dealing with screening staff shortage
(Photo credit; Skitterphoto for Pixabay)
If you’re travelling soon, prepare yourself for delays if you’re using Vancouver Airport.
A shortage of screening staff is creating long lines and delays at security and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority can’t say when it’ll end.
The airport said domestic travellers should arrive two hours before flight time, with three hours allotted for those on international flights.
Above all, the airport is asking passengers to be patient.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire