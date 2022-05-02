It may be a while before that shiny new vehicle you were planning to buy arrives in your driveway.

Global News said the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association is expecting the shortage in the supply of new vehicles is now expected to last into next year.

It had been hoping the situation would ease by this summer.

Staffing and supply chain challenges have played a role in the slowdown of vehicle production.

But experts say the global computer chip shortage is a major reason for the lack of supply.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire