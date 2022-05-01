Vanderhoof welcome sign (Photo supplied by District of Vanderhoof)

The average age of Vanderhoof residents is 39.5 according to Stats Canada.

According to data gathered from the 2021 census, the average age for men was 37.9, and the average age for women was 41.2

64% of Vanderhoof’s population falls between the ages of 15-64.

19.4% of Vanderhoof’s population is 14 years old or younger, 16.6% is 65 or older, and 2.2% is 85 or older.

The highest populated age group in the municipality was a tie those between the ages of 60 and 64, and 10 to 14 years. (300)

The lowest populated age group was between the ages of 95 and 99, as there were 5 people in that age group at the time of the census.

There were 4,346 people living in Vanderhoof at the time of the census.