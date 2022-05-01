The BC Liberal Leader is now in the legislature following a win in the Vancouver-Quilchena by-election.

Kevin Falcon received over 58 per cent of the vote in the by-election.

“I want to thank the people of Vancouver-Quilchena for placing their trust in me,” Falcon said.

“Voters sent a clear message to the NDP that they want to see results – not just rhetoric. Tonight (Saturday night) we’ve witnessed a repudiation of the NDP’s negative attacks and are taking the first step towards restoring leadership and competence back to the province of British Columbia.”

The preliminary results are as follows: