BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon wins Vancouver-Quilchena by-election
Kevin Falcon (Kevin Falcon/Facebook)
The BC Liberal Leader is now in the legislature following a win in the Vancouver-Quilchena by-election.
Kevin Falcon received over 58 per cent of the vote in the by-election.
“I want to thank the people of Vancouver-Quilchena for placing their trust in me,” Falcon said.
“Voters sent a clear message to the NDP that they want to see results – not just rhetoric. Tonight (Saturday night) we’ve witnessed a repudiation of the NDP’s negative attacks and are taking the first step towards restoring leadership and competence back to the province of British Columbia.”
The preliminary results are as follows:
- Jeanette Ashe, NDP – 24.48% of the vote
- Dallas Brodie, Conservative – 6.60%
- Kevin Falcon, BC Liberals – 58.61%
- Sandra Filosof-Schipper, Libertarian – 0.62%
- Wendy Hayko, BC Greens – 9.69%