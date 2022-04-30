Today is by-election day for Vancouver-Quilchena district
Vote stock image (supplied by Pixabay)
Residents in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding will be heading to the polls in a by-election today.
The residents of that area will be voting for a new MLA.
The previous MLA for the area was former BC Liberals Leader Andrew Wilkinson.
In the 2020 Provincial Election, Wilkinson won the riding with 56.04% of the vote in the riding.
Wilkinson stepped down as the leader of the BC Liberals in November 2020.
The candidates vying for the spot today are:
- Jeannette Ashe, NDP
- Dallas Brodie, Conservative
- Kevin Falcon, BC Liberals (Party Leader)
- Sandra Fil0sof-Schipper, Libertarian
- Wendy Hayko, BC Greens
Voting will run until 8:00 p.m..