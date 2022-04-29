Northern Health saw a dip in its COVID-19 cases over the past week.

From April 17-23, 118 new infections were reported, down from the 148 tallied the week prior (April 10-16).

54 of those cases were in Prince George.

During the latest reporting period, 20 new hospital admissions, along with one new death were recorded.

Overall, 2,276 positive cases were reported province-wide, up from the 2,036 registered the week prior (April 10-16).