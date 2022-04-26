Ukrainians coming to B-C as refugees from the war in their homeland will have health care coverage upon their arrival.

The provincial government said those holding emergency federal visas can apply for coverage immediately and it will become effective on their arrival date.

Health Minister Adrian Dix stated the province is doing what it can to help the refugees maintain their health and safety.

Applicants must make their home in B-C, and be physically in the province for at least six months a year.

