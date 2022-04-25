There’s a slight loosening of COVID-19 control measures at Canada’s borders as of today (Monday).

Vaccinated travellers will no longer have to wear face masks and keep a record of their contacts for two weeks after their arrival.

And a pre-arrival COVID-19 test is no longer required for unvaccinated children under 12, travelling with vaccinated adults.

However, everyone will still have to wear face masks during their journey.

