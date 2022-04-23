A partnership between Tourism PG, Route 16, and Ride16.com is bringing bookable motorcycle tours through Prince George.

An 11 day tour will see riders pass through places like Williams Lake, Prince George, and Smithers, but it was noted that the tour is customizable as well.

“We are so proud to see the Route 16 initiative grow into a bookable experience with the support and belief from our partners in the region. It is amazing to see an idea come to fruition and to share the immense beauty of our area with the world. As a rider myself, the diversity of the landscapes of the entire Highway 16 corridor is truly unique and spectacular,” said Director of Marketing and Visitor Experience Annie Doran.

Departure dates for the tour start in July and end in August.

Thousands of kilometres are covered in this ride.

“Our signature tour departs from the Lower Mainland and includes an epic 4000 km journey that explores Highway 16 as well as many surrounding side routes. It’s the uniqueness of the northern communities that make these rides so special as we enjoy the people, the landscapes, and the wildlife that make up this special part of the world,” said Darren Roberts, founder of Ride 16.