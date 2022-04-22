The weekly COVID-19 report from the BC Centre for Disease Control has been released.

Between April 10th to the 16th, 238 people have been admitted to the hospital with the virus.

That’s a slight increase in total admissions from last week’s report (233), but the numbers are greyed out, indicating that number is expected to increase as more data comes in.

Of the 238 admissions, 17 are from Northern Health, which is an increase from the 14 reported last week.

27 more people died last week, bringing the total to 3,077.