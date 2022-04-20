Kim Repko has been announced as the new Vice Principal of David Hoy Elementary in Fort St James.

Repko was born and raised in the community, and has been working at the school as a teacher for 23 years.

She also graduated from Simon Fraser University back in 1994.

“Kim’s experience and commitment will benefit the school, community and district. It is exciting to see another long-time local educator moving into a formal leadership position,” said Superintendent of Schools, Manu Madhok.

Repko will be taking her new position on August 1st.