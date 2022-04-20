A Fort Saint John man charged with second-degree murder will soon when his trial date is.

Shane Sutherland was arrested in February of 2021 after police were called to a townhome complex on 102 Avenue in Fort Saint John where a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.

Police noted that all parties involved were known to each other.

According to the Prince George Courthouse, Sutherland’s matter will be heard in the northern capital on May 9th.