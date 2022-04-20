(Photo of Timothy Cail who won over $57,000 during the February 2nd Lotto 6/49 draw. Photo supplied by BCLC.)

Perhaps Timothy Cail should go shopping a little more often.

He was waiting for his daughter to finish shopping when he purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the February 2nd draw.

That decision made the Cariboo resident $57,859.20 richer.

“I was standing in the mall waiting for my daughter… so I decided to buy a lottery ticket,” he explained of his motivation to purchase his ticket.

The Williams Lake man bought his ticket at the Pine Centre Mall and was out of town for work when he received the exciting news from his wife.

“My wife scanned the ticket for me and sent me a screenshot of the winning amount. It was pretty exciting as I didn’t expect it to happen,” added Cail.

Cail adds he will take his time to decide what to do with the prize money.