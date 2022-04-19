A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

12 local governments and First nations are seeing some funding to help mitigate wildfire risk.

Over $1.7 million in grants is being provided to the following communities:

$30,080 is going towards the Atlin Community Improvement District

$149,000 is going towards the District of Fort St James

$150,000 is going towards the District of Mackenzie

$126,750 is going towards the Doig River First Nation

$148,950 is going towards the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation

$335,300 is going towards the Peace River Regional District

$231,500 is going towards the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

$150,000 is going towards the Regional District of Fraser Fort George

$14,890 is going towards the Skin Tyee Band

$130,300 is going towards the Tl’azt’en Nation

$150,000 is going towards the Tsay Keh Dene Nation

$150,000 is going towards the West Moberly First Nations

The money will be used for things like education, cross-training, planning, and fuel management.

“The wildfire season last year in B.C. showed us just how important it is to give our communities the tools and support they need to be prepared,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice.

“This funding will help ensure more communities are kept safe by supporting new wildfire risk-reduction initiatives.”

This is part of the Community Resiliency Investment grants, which is seeing over $13 million for 107 recipients across the province.