Several projects in the Vanderhoof area stand to benefit after the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society offered grant money.

$10,000 was greenlit for the Nechako Valley Rodeo Association to assist with hosting the 2022 rodeo. The rodeo will take place in Vanderhoof from June 17-19.

The District of Vanderhoof received $5,000 to install interpretive signage at Riverside Park. In partnership with Saik’uz First Nation, dual-language signs with information on the park plant and animal species, including illustrations and names in both English and Dakelh.

Another $5,000 will be put towards the construction of a public washroom at the Vanderhoof Airport.

In addition, $50,000 was approved for the Village of Fraser Lake to upgrade the docks at the White Swan public boat launch.

40-grand is also being made available for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako to go toward the purchase of a new fire engine for the Fort Fraser Volunteer Fire Department.