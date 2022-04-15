Northern BC Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on the future of electoral boundaries in the area.

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission is hosting meetings in Prince George and Vanderhoof on May 9th.

The Prince George meeting will take place in the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, starting at 12:00 p.m..

In Vanderhoof, the meeting will take place at the Nechako Senior Friendship Centre, starting at 4:30 p.m..

Additionally, there will be a Virtual Meeting held on zoom for the North and Interior BC on May 3rd at 5:00 p.m..

The meetings will close after everyone in attendance have been given the opportunity to present.

Anyone who wishes to present is asked to e-mail in advance.

Submissions are also being accepted until May 31st.

The Commission will then deliberate and work on a preliminary report for government that is due by October 21st of this year.