The BC Centre for Disease Control has released their latest weekly COVID-19 report.

BC Health officials are reporting 233 people admitted to hospitals last week (April 3rd to 9th) were COVID-19 positive.

14 of those people were in Northern Health.

The week before, there were 230 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital, including 12 in Northern Health.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,220 people have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including 1,864 in Northern Health.

23 more people died last week, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,036.