Photo of Lakeland Mills Sawmill in Prince George (Photo by MyPGNow.com staff)

Sinclar Forest Products will temporarily reduce its manufacturing output at its sawmill operations in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, and Prince George.

Starting April 25th, all three sites will move from a five-day to a four-day workweek.

“We’ve held off making this decision as long as possible,” said Sinclar President Greg Stewart. “But like most companies in B.C., we’re facing increasing uncertainty of fibre supply, while at the same time experiencing challenges moving lumber due to supply chain bottlenecks.”

The capacity reductions will impact operations at Lakeland Mill, Nechako Lumber, and Apollo Forest Products.

The Premium Pellet and Winton Homes operations will continue to run, as will the Prince George Downtown Renewable Energy System.

“As a third-generation, family-run company, operating in the Central Interior, the decision we’ve had to make today was incredibly hard,” said Sinclar President Greg Stewart. “Everyone who works for our company lives and works in these communities, and we are determined to get through this difficult period, and emerge stronger and more resilient.”