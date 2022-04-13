The Sexual Harassment, Advice, Response and Prevention for Workplaces (Photo supplied by The Ending Violence Association of BC)

The Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) is offering free training and resources for small businesses and not for profits to respond and prevent workplace sexual harassment.

It’s called the Sexual Harassment, Advice, Response, and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces), and Executive Director for EVA BC Ninu Kang says this offers crucial information for both employers and employees.

“With more than 50% of women reporting having experienced sexual harassment on the job, SHARP Workplaces fills an important need in British Columbia.”

“They’re free resources and online training in the areas to help workplaces get a good understanding of what workplace sexual harassment is, also understand the rights and responsibilities, both as employers and employees,” added Kang.

She said there’s a focus on small businesses because they often don’t have the resources to focus on making policies and training.

Kang noted that a lot of these problems aren’t new.

“If you look at workplace bullying, harassment, racism, homophobia, sexual assault, these are not new issues. In fact, we are just in a time where there’s a spotlight on these issues, and we’re really talking about creating safer work spaces.”

“We have had large employers reach out to us where there has been very low representation of women, and saying they need us to come in and do training because the experience of women is just horrific,” said Kang.

She noted that this is especially prevalent in trades and the resource industry.