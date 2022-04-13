Negotiations at standstill between province, BC General Employees Union
The B-C General Employees Union stated talks with the province have stalled and wages are the big issue.
The union, which represents 33-thousand government employees, said the provincial offers don’t go far enough to protect its members from cost-of-living increases.
It plans to launch an educational campaign to prepare its members for a strike vote.
Their last contract expired at the end of March.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire