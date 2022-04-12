Leona Prince has been named by SD91 to the newly created role of Director of Instruction-Indigenous Education.

The new position will join the senior leadership team to enhance the district’s journey and commitment to improving education through Truth and Reconciliation and calls to action.

Prince has been an educator for sixteen years in the North with the last four years holding the title of District Principal of Aboriginal Education.

She is a graduate of Lakes District Secondary and is a member of the Lake Babine Nation Likh Tsa Mis Yu Clan.

According to a news release, she is deeply committed to Indigenous education with the goal of equity and promoting culture and language across all schools.

It added that since joining the school district her leadership has led to a District Equity Scan, the creation of a new Diversity 8 course and Indigenous website, increased indigenous culture and language programming across the school.

Additionally, she has been supporting a group of lead SD91 educators in deepening Aboriginal Education practice.

The news release also said that Prince has been a professional collaborator with many provincial organizations and school districts including Focused Education, OpenSchoolsBC and the FNESC Curriculum Team.

The school district added that it is excited to have her in this role and that she has been a driving force to support and enhance indigenous students.