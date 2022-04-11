People can get their BC Vaccine Card online and keep a digital copy on their cellphone (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Even with BC’s vaccine card no longer required in most indoor public settings, it doesn’t really change on-campus life too much for students at UNBC or CNC.

UNBC President, Dr. Geoff Payne told MyNechakoValleyNow.com students will only notice the change in two places.

“So the impact for us here at UNBC will be at the Northern Sport Centre, that will change also in residence as well. The passport is no longer required there either.”

When the proof of vaccination requirement was in place in order to live on-campus, Payne noted this had little impact on their numbers.

“We were full in terms of our residence. What we will see now is a full residence as we move into the summer term and into the fall.”

Similar to UNBC, CNC Vice-President of Student Affairs Shelley Carter-Rose noted the college had a similar policy in place for students living on-campus or for special events.

“The only place where we would have requirements for vaccination proof was in student housing. We had a process in place, where students once they came on campus, in the fall either had to provide proof or had a window to get vaccinated.”

“If we did have something in the theatre then we would have asked people for proof of vaccination. With the rules changing now, it’s not a big change for us because we haven’t had a lot of requirements for vaccination.”

However, both campuses still encourage mask-wearing in common areas, even though that mandate was lifted by BC health officials last month.

“The restrictions are lifting but what I will say is we are still strongly recommending folks to remain vigilant in terms of protecting themselves and others while on campus,” added Payne.

“We never did require vaccines to be on campus. We were really following the mask order. The mandatory mask order has now been lifted for a while but we are still encouraging people to wear a mask for their own health and safety and others,” said Carter-Rose.