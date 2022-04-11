Wynnette Lowes of Fort Saint John is the new president of the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

It’s for the 2022-2023 term which began at the Board’s recent AGM.

Lowes replaces Sandra Hinchliffe, who has now become Past President.

“I am honoured to serve as BCNREB’s 54th President. Our Board is the professional association of more than 395 REALTORS® who serve the real estate needs of the communities from Fort Nelson in the north to 100 Mile House in the south, and from the Alberta border to Haida Gwaii.

“As a realtor from Fort St. John, I have learned that market conditions can vary across time and geography, especially in the north where we have seen buyer, seller, and balanced markets in the last few years. Housing in the north is still, overall, very affordable when compared to the lower mainland. Still, the low housing supply has pushed prices higher, even here. Housing affordability remains a concern. BCNREB will continue to advocate for solutions to housing supply issues and for the protection of all consumers, both buyers, and sellers, regardless of where they reside,” said Lowes in a news release.

In addition, PG realtor Breanne Cote was elected as the new Vice President.

The full 2022-2023 BCNREB Board of Directors is as follows:

Wynnette Lowes, President, Century 21 Energy Realty, Fort St. John.

Breanne Cote, Vice President, Royal LePage Aspire Realty, Prince George.

Sandra Hinchliffe, Past President, RE/MAX Bulkley Valley, Smithers.

Bob Quinlan, Director, RE/MAX Core Realty, Prince George.

Garnet Weston, Director, Team Powerhouse Realty, Prince George.

Cameron McLeod, Director, Team Powerhouse Realty, Prince George.

Kristine Newell, Director, Team Powerhouse Realty, Prince George.

Sheila Love, Director, RE/MAX Coast Mountains-Terrace, Terrace.

Christine Buemann, Public Director, The Collective Mortgage Group, Prince George.

Dean Simpson, Public Director, Edward Jones, Prince George.