Avid golfers in Prince George won’t have to wait too much longer to drive the ball down the fairway at the city’s two biggest courses.

Ian Wrynn is the Head Professional at Aberdeen Glen who told MyPGNow.com the late skiff of snow has pushed their opening date back by about a week.

“We were looking at maybe Easter Weekend for opening but that might be pushed back a few days now.”

“Mainly because we need to get most of our equipment out there such as our sweepers to get that first mow on our greens. This can put us back by about a week and the snow can make the fairways wet in those low spots so we have to be careful of those. We don’t want to open too early at the cost of damaging the golf course.”

However, Don McDermid who is the general manager at the PG Golf and Curling Club stated they plan to open on Good Friday.

“We had hoped to open on Monday but looking at the long-range forecast with it being minus ten Monday morning we have decided to push it back to Friday morning the 15th.”

“We came through the winter exceptionally well. The course should be in fantastic shape right off the hop and we have a full slate of tournaments this year including the Cougars Alumni Tournament for the Spirit of the North Health Care Foundation.”

Pine Valley opened for the season on April 1st.