Health Canada is seriously considering the province’s request to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs.

That’s according to BC’s Mental Health and Addictions minister, Sheila Malcolmson.

The proposal is aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding drug addiction, and saving lives.

Malcomson admits, though, that the federal agency wants the provincial proposal concerning the amounts allowed to be reduced by more than half.

Those caught with more than the limit could be arrested, and their drugs would be confiscated.

Malcolmson adds a final decision has not yet been made.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire