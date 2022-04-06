Research shows that half of BC residents have been infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The infection rate hit 60 percent for those under 19.

The province’s health officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry, says they reached that conclusion by studying blood samples, which show the difference between antibodies created by the various coronavirus mutations, and those created by vaccines.

Henry stated many of those affected probably didn’t even know they had contracted the virus, since their symptoms were mild, or absent completely.

And she adds the infection gave a boost to their immune systems.

Henry added people suffered less-serious consequences from Omicron because of our high vaccination rates.

