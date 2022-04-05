A motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 just south of Dawson Creek has claimed a life and has left another person with serious injuries.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 1:30 pm yesterday (Monday).

Cpl. Mike Halskov spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“Upon arrival, it was determined that a southbound black Ford Escape entered the oncoming lane and collided with a northbound grader. The driver of the Ford, a man believed to be in his twenties was killed in the crash. The passenger is a woman, believed to be in her 20s that was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

“BC Highway Patrol in Dawson Creek has continued the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis unit, Reconstruction Service, and BC Coroners Service. The cause of the crash is under investigation, however, road and weather conditions do not appear to be a factor.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol in Dawson Creek.