New ad campaign started by the BCNU (Photo supplied by the BC Nurses Union)

A new ad campaign is rolling out from the BC Nurses Union (BCNU), calling for the provincial government to create more supports for nurses.

A website, and ads running on TV, social media, and digital platforms will run until May 15th calling for more workplace safety and supports to retain workers.

“The current situation in our health care system is truly heartbreaking. More than three-quarters of nurses have told us their mental health has worsened during the pandemic; and over half have stated their physical health has deteriorated as well. Our government must prioritize the well-being of our nurses – the future of our provincial health care system depends on it,” said BCNU President Aman Grewal.

The website said 82% of BC nurses report that their mental health was suffering due to issues in the industry.

35% of nurses said they are considering leaving the profession.

BC announced that 26,000 more nurses will be needed by 2031.

“So this is not just a specific impact to one place. It’s throughout the entire province and the country. And it’s impacting nurses, rural, acute, community, long term care, you name it, the shortages are everywhere.”

She added that this is even affecting places close to home.

“There were some ER closures over the weekend. Clearwater, they had their ER closed, and people were being sent to Royal Inland Hospital, which is and hour and a half away. Ashcroft also had their ER closed. And in the past we’ve had Chetwynd and Dawson Creek, who’s been on diversion. And earlier this year, New Denver Hospital, their emergency room had their hours cut temporarily, shortened days.”