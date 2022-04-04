Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19
Premier Horgan (Photo from BC Government Flickr)
BC’s Premier has tested positive for COVID-19.
Premier John Horgan posted on Twitter that his symptoms were mild, noting that he was fully vaccinated.
He added that he would be following public health guidance, isolating and working from home.
In November, Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer, had a lump in his throat removed, and underwent 35 radiation treatments that wrapped up in January.
Files from Vista Newswire