Westjet expects to return to its full, pre-pandemic flight schedule by the summer.

In a sharp turnaround from last month, the airline now says a large increase in passenger traffic is signaling a recovery in the travel industry.

The removal of the requirement for COVID-19 testing for vaccinated arrivals from overseas on April 1st is expected to boost international arrivals and departures.

Westjet stated it flew 48-thousand passengers on more than 450 flights yesterday (Sunday) the highest single-day count since the pandemic shut down airline traffic.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire