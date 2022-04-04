Westjet enjoying spike in passenger traffic as travel industry recovers
A Westjet plane lands at the Comox Valley Airport. (Vista Radio stock photo)
Westjet expects to return to its full, pre-pandemic flight schedule by the summer.
In a sharp turnaround from last month, the airline now says a large increase in passenger traffic is signaling a recovery in the travel industry.
The removal of the requirement for COVID-19 testing for vaccinated arrivals from overseas on April 1st is expected to boost international arrivals and departures.
Westjet stated it flew 48-thousand passengers on more than 450 flights yesterday (Sunday) the highest single-day count since the pandemic shut down airline traffic.
– with files from Vista Radio newswire