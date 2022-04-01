BC gamblers have a chance to win big this April Fool’s Day.

Tonight’s (Friday) Lotto Max Draw is 70-million dollars with an additional 39-Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

BC Lottery Corporation Spokesperson, Erica Simpson told Vista Radio we are inching closer to record-breaking territory.

“Last June, we did have many consecutive record-setting draws ending with the 140-million dollar up for grabs. That was on June 18th before it was won and who knows if we will reach that record again this spring.”

“Certainly, I know a lot of players that get really excited to play for these really large amounts. It’s just really fun for everyone.”

Northern residents have until 7:30 to purchase a ticket.

In addition, Fort St. John chef Kyung Lee cooked up a $766,000 windfall on PlayNow.com’s Cleopatra MegaJackpots slots game.

“Usually on Fridays during my break I try to play a little bit,” said Lee, who won the life-changing prize on March 25, 2022.

“It was only me at the restaurant at the time as my wife was out buying groceries for the dinner rush.”

“I didn’t realize it because the game just stopped and said I had won. I couldn’t believe that it happened to me. I was so excited, I had to walk around in the kitchen for a while.”