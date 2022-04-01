BC could hit another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow (Friday).

There were two new deaths reported in the province yesterday (Wednesday), bringing the provincial death toll to 2,998.

There are 281 people currently battling the virus in the hospital, five more than there were yesterday.

There are 42 people in intensive care, one less than yesterday.

93.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% have received a second, and 57.5% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 249 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 356,501 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 46

Vancouver Coastal Health: 55

Interior Health: 71

Northern Health: 21

Island Health: 56

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

From March 23-29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.3% of cases and from March 16-29 they accounted for 21.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 23-29) – Total 1,614

Not vaccinated: 256 (15.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (1.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,334 (82.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 16-29) – Total 370

Not vaccinated: 69 (18.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 289 (78.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 23-29)

Not vaccinated: 69.7

Partially vaccinated: 15.7

Fully vaccinated: 28.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 16-29)

Not vaccinated: 20.2

Partially vaccinated: 11.4

Fully vaccinated: 6.1

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,491,137 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.