File photo - Snowbirds at the 2018 Vanderhoof International Airshow | Emily Hutchinson, My Nechako Valley Now

A popular event in Vanderhoof is returning this summer.

After having to be cancelled for the last two years, the Vanderhoof International Air Show will be taking place on August 6th at the Vanderhoof Airport.

“We are looking forward to a great show, lot’s of different attractions both in the air and on the ground,” said Spokesperson Anne Stevens.

“We have food trucks, antique cars, you name it, there’s something for everyone.”

In addition to the Air Show, Stevens said they will also be hosting an air show dinner and dance at the community events centre.

Stevens added tickets will go on sale within the next few days on their website and on their Facebook page.