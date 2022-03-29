Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped back down in BC after a brief uptick.

273 people are battling the virus in hospital, down 15 from yesterday (Monday), with 46 of them in intensive care (a drop of 2 from Monday).

In the past 24 hours, one new death in Northern Health has been reported, increasing the death toll to 2,990.

B.C. is reporting 287 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases include:

* Fraser Health: 75

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 67

* Interior Health: 61

* Northern Health: 21

* Island Health: 63

* People who reside outside of Canada: zero

93.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.5% received their second dose and 59.2% have received a third dose.

From March 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5% of cases, and from March 14-27, they accounted for 22.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 21-27) – Total 1,517

* Not vaccinated: 230 (15.2%)

* Partially vaccinated: 20 (1.3%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,267 (83.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 14-27) – Total 313

* Not vaccinated: 58 (18.5%)

* Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 243 (77.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 21-27)

* Not vaccinated: 65.7

* Partially vaccinated: 15.1

* Fully vaccinated: 27.0

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 14-27)

* Not vaccinated: 17.5

* Partially vaccinated: 10.8

* Fully vaccinated: 5.1