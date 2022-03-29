Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped back down in BC after a brief uptick.
273 people are battling the virus in hospital, down 15 from yesterday (Monday), with 46 of them in intensive care (a drop of 2 from Monday).
In the past 24 hours, one new death in Northern Health has been reported, increasing the death toll to 2,990.
B.C. is reporting 287 new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases include:
* Fraser Health: 75
* Vancouver Coastal Health: 67
* Interior Health: 61
* Northern Health: 21
* Island Health: 63
* People who reside outside of Canada: zero
93.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.5% received their second dose and 59.2% have received a third dose.
From March 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5% of cases, and from March 14-27, they accounted for 22.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 21-27) – Total 1,517
* Not vaccinated: 230 (15.2%)
* Partially vaccinated: 20 (1.3%)
* Fully vaccinated: 1,267 (83.5%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 14-27) – Total 313
* Not vaccinated: 58 (18.5%)
* Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.8%)
* Fully vaccinated: 243 (77.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 21-27)
* Not vaccinated: 65.7
* Partially vaccinated: 15.1
* Fully vaccinated: 27.0
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 14-27)
* Not vaccinated: 17.5
* Partially vaccinated: 10.8
* Fully vaccinated: 5.1