The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against a Prince George RCMP officer.

On April 12th, 2020, police responded to an alarm at E & I Sports located in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue just after 4:30 am.

The store was known to sell firearms and ammunition.

Shortly after, police arrested Everett Riley Edward Patrick and was taken to hospital.

Once cleared, Patrick was then placed in a jail cell where he was later found in medical distress the exact same day just after 4 pm, and was sent back to the hospital.

Patrick was pronounced dead on April 20th.

Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed offenses in relation to the standard of care the victim received.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO.