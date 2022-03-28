The Williams Lake First Nation announced stated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a visit.

In a news release, Chief Willie Sellars said today (Monday) “We’re thankful that the Prime Minister is making the time to visit Williams Lake First Nation.

Sellers added this trip has been a long time in the making, and we have much to discuss about the St. Joseph’s Mission investigation, the Government of Canada’s role in residential school investigations, and Canada’s commitment to the goals of Reconciliation.

The Prime Minister’s visit follows the WLFN’s January 25th announcement which revealed that 93 reflections had been found during the first phase of investigations at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

A crisis support line at the Indian Residential School Survivors Society can be reached at 1-866-925-4419 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now staff