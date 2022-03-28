The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting grass burns along the Tachie Highway corridor near Fort Saint James.

It will reduce fire hazards and protect BC Hydro infrastructure supplying utilities to

nearby communities.

The burn kicks off today (Monday). Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will be completed intermittently throughout April and into May.

In addition, staff from the BC Wildfire Service will prepare, control and monitor these fires.

These burns will be conducted at approximately 25km on the Tachie Highway corridor.

Smoke may be visible from Fort St. James and surrounding communities.