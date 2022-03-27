The UNBC School of Engineering is hosting an Open House for potential students and their families on Wednesday (March 30th).

Tess Swierstra is a UNBC undergraduate engineering student, and said the event will be held between 5PM and 7PM.

She added that the event is for graduating high school students, but also for anyone looking for a different career path.

“I myself, I graduated high school in 2012, and now I’m in my first year of Environmental Engineering.”

Swierstra said there are a couple different things that will be happening at the information session.

“The event is going to start with a brief intro, and then we’re going to do tours of our labs, lounge, and classrooms. And we’re going to do some demonstrations and activities in each of them.”

“We’re going to move on to snacks during our Q&A forum with some of our awesome faculty and students, including myself, where we’ll answer some questions you might have about applying, or the engineering program, or what a typical day of an engineering student or an engineer is.”