Update:

The Amber Alert that was issued earlier today (Saturday) has been deactivated.

According to RCMP, the four individuals were located by Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ontario.

Police say the man was taken into custody, and the mother and her two children are safe and receiving support.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and the Fort St. John RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police are working together to further the investigation.

Original Story:

The Fort St. John RCMP have activated an Amber Alert, as they believe Jason Dalrymple has taken Dawn Bellamy and her two children from their home against their wil.

Police believe they are in danger while in his presence.

Police say the mother and her children were last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on March 24th, and the suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly to Ontario.

Dalrymple, the suspect, is described as:

36-year-0ld male

5’11”

Around 200 lbs

Often wears hats/toques as he is bald on top of his head

Has a light brown/reddish moustache/goatee

Blue eyes.

The persons believed to be taken are:

Dawn Bellamy, described as:

23-years-old

Indigenous female

5’5″

110 lbs

Long dark brown/black hair

Brown eyes

Possibly wearing blue glasses

Scar on forehead

Liam Bellamy, described as

4-year-old male

Approximately 4′

Approximately 40 lbs

Short, dark brown/black hair

Myra Bellamy, described as:

10-month-old female

25 lbs

very light hair

Blue/hazel eyes

The vehicle they may be in is described as a 2004 olive green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Dawn Bellamy and her children, Liam, or Myra.

If you see them or the suspect and his vehicle, do not approach, call 9-1-1.