Canada's Val Sweeting (left) and Kerri Einarson during a 9-3 win over the United States at the world women's curling championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

It was over early.

Canada stole points in the first three ends and then cruised to a 9-3 victory over the United States in the morning draw today (Thursday) at the women’s world curling championship in Prince George.

“It was a little faster from our sheet yesterday, and we just didn’t adjust,” said the United States skip Cory Christensen.

“Right from the beginning we just weren’t executing well enough, and Team Canada was definitely playing super well.”

The Canadians held a commanding 7-1 lead at the fifth end break.

It was the fifth straight victory for Canada and moved the Kerri Einarson team from Manitoba into second place with a 7-2 record.

“I think we’re in a good headspace, and feeling very confident going into the rest of the week,” Einarson said.

Sweden is also 7-2, but Canada owns the tie-breaker based on their head-to-head result.

The Americans remain in the hunt for a playoff spot at 5-4 tied for fifth along with Denmark, Germany, Japan, and Norway.

Einarson made 88% of her shots while two of her teammates, Third Val Sweeting and Second Shannon Birchard were a whopping 97%.

“Briane [Meilleur] setting up the ends really well, Shannon’s cleaned them up if we need, or making those clutch shots, and Val’s been playing unreal as well,” Einarson said.

In other games this morning: defending champion Switzerland improved to 9-0 with a 7-3 triumph over Denmark, Germany crushed winless Turkey 8-1 and Norway whipped the Czech Republic 7-1.

The top six teams qualify for the playoffs but only the top two advance directly to the semi-finals.