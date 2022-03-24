More parents in Prince George and Vanderhoof will see a financial benefit as five child care sites are welcomed into the $10 a day child care program.

According to the province, families will pay no more than $200 per month per child for full-time enrolment during regular business hours.

“These affordable $10 a Day child care spaces will make an incredible difference in the lives of families in northeast B.C.,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

“With more affordable child care, parents in the northeast will be able to focus more on their savings and will have more money to participate in activities throughout the community, which economically benefits everyone.”

The other three sites are Fort St. John, Chetwynd, and Valemount.

