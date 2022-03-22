The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigated the derailment of a CN Railway train back on June 3rd that was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George.

They found that a near urgent defect was reported on the track nine days before 38 railcars derailed, but after an inspection was done, nothing was found.

Work had been started back in April to install new ties to reinforce defective ones, and the track was gauged in May, with the project expected to wrap up in October.

This didn’t stop the track from spreading and rolling under the train in June.

All the railcars that came off the track remained upright, no dangerous goods were spilled, and the engineer and conductor on the train were unharmed.

The TSB recommended that closer attention needed to be paid to both tracks when crews inspect for signs of instability.