The two-day shutdown of services at CP Rail is over.

CP and the Teamsters union have agreed to submit their contract dispute to binding arbitration.

The three-thousand conductors, engineers, and other staff return to work today (Tuesday).

The union stated binding arbitration was not its preferred method of settling the dispute, but they were able to secure favorable conditions.

Wages and benefits are the big issues.

Industry groups had warned a long rail shutdown would harm the supply chain even further and possibly have led to food shortages.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire