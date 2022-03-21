The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is still declining.

BC health officials report there are currently 271 people in hospital battling the virus, 49 of which are in intensive care.

Eight more deaths were reported in the past three days, including one in Northern Health.

93.4% of eligible people 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91% have received a second, and 57% have received a third.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 506 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 354,084 cases in the province:

March 18-19: 200 new cases

March 19-20: 170 new cases

March 20-21: 136 new cases

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 114

Vancouver Coastal Health: 74

Interior Health: 168

Northern Health: 52

Island Health: 98

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: four

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From March 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.8% of cases. From March 4-17, they accounted for 26.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 11-17) – Total 1,487

Not vaccinated: 222 (14.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (1.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,237 (83.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 4-17) – Total 437

Not vaccinated: 101 (23.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 323 (73.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 11-17)

Not vaccinated: 61.6

Partially vaccinated: 16.2

Fully vaccinated: 26.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 4-17)

Not vaccinated: 30.4

Partially vaccinated: 12.4

Fully vaccinated: 6.9

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,449,892 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.