The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn 40 piles of wood debris in the Pilot Mountain area, and people heading along Highway 97 North could see some smoke.

The burn is planned for today (Monday), but Fire Information Officer Sharon Nickel said that could change.

“The exact timing of the burn do depend on the site and the weather, as well as the venting and the smoke conditions. So burning will only proceed if the conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.”

She added that people in the Prince George area may see some smoke.

Nickel said that staff will be on site to monitor the fires, and these debris burns help reduce wildfire risk when the fire season comes around.

“So these burns are part of an ongoing fuel management treatment project. It’s in partnership with the Prince George Natural Resource District, and these burns are to promote forest health and reduce the risk of wildfires in the area.”