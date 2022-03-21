Anna Hasselborg delivers a stone for Sweden at the Wold Women's Curling Championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Sweden is 3-1 and soon to be 4-1 at the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.

Anna Hasselborg of Sweden whipped the Czech Republic 8-1 in the morning draw today (Monday) at CN Centre.

The Swedes took control early scoring three in the second and stealing three more in the third.

The game was called after seven ends.

The Czech Republic is 1-3.

Sweden will get a forfeit victory over Scotland tonight.

Scotland withdrew after two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

In the only other game played this morning, Italy got its first victory in four games outscoring Norway 8-4.

The Italians trailed 3-0 before scoring three in the fifth and then stealing four in the seventh for a 7-3 lead.

Norway falls to 2-2.

Japan is 4-0 after a forfeit win today over Scotland.

Korea and defending champion Switzerland are 3-0.

Canada’s only game today starts at 2:00 this afternoon against 2-1 Denmark.

Kerri Einarson’s Canadian team from Manitoba is 2-2.

Canada has other round-robin games Tuesday afternoon at 2:00, Wednesday morning at 9:00 plus Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Qualification games are scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 in the afternoon with the semi-finals Saturday night at 7:00.

Medal games go Sunday at 11:00 a.m. (for bronze) and 4:00 p.m. (for gold).

Files from Hartley Miller, MyPGNow