Business, industry leaders calling on Ottawa to end CP Rail strike
(Photo supplied by CP Rail)
The two sides continue talking but CP Rail service has been shut down, with more than three-thousand engineers, conductors, and others off the job.
The strike began yesterday (Sunday) after the two sides failed to reach an agreement but they’re still meeting with a federal mediator.
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan stated Canadians expect a quick end to the dispute but he’s resisting calls from business and industrial groups to legislate an end to the walkout.
