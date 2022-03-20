Team Canada at the World Women's Curling Championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

It didn’t take long for Team Canada to make a statement at the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.

The Canadians in the opening draw whipped Italy 9-2 in just six ends.

Canadian Skip Kerri Einarson was nearly perfect in the match, hitting 96% of her shots.

Canada picked up deuces in the second, fourth and fifth ends and stole three more in the second to grab a 9-1 lead after five.

In other action, USA crushed Czech Republic 9-2 and Sweden beat Turkey 9-6.

Sweden was incredibly efficient, averaging 93.75% on its shots.

The closest game of the afternoon went into an extra end before South Korea beat Norway 7-6 after Norway scored three in the 10th.

The second draw in the 13-team round robin goes at 7:oo tonight at CN Centre.

Match-ups include:

Denmark vs. Germany

Canada vs. Norway

Scotland vs. Switzerland

Japan vs. Turkey

Results, upcoming games and standings can be found here.